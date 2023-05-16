The Superintendent of Chickasha Public Schools now has a seat on the Chickasha City Council.
On Monday night, Rick Croslin was appointed to the Ward 2 Chickasha City Council Seat, which was vacated by Nate McCalla earlier this year.
Croslin was sworn in early during the meeting. He then took his seat next to another Chickasha Public Schools representative, Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Principal of Lincoln Public Schools.
Croslin was named Superintendent of Chickasha Public Schools in January 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.