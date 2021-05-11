The Chickasha Board of Education approved a recommendation to give out stipends.
According to a statement posted on the CPS Facebook page in late April, the school board approved a recommendation from Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin to give a “pandemic stipend” to all of the district’s employees who qualify. The school board approved the recommendation during a special meeting.
The post on the district’s Facebook page states that the school board approved stipends of $1,500 and $750, dependent on the hiring date of an employee. The post also states that the stipends are dependent on an employee completing what it calls “COVID-19 professional development.”
According to the post, the funding for the stipends comes from "one-time federal funds."
Croslin released a statement about the idea of the stipends. He wanted to thank the employees for all of their hard work.
“Because of your dedication and commitment to this school year, we wanted to express a small token of gratitude to everyone," Croslin said in his statement. "Words cannot express how much we are grateful that you are part of the CPS family.”
