Chickasha voters approved.
Chickasha Public Schools had the “Safety & Security Bond” appear on Tuesday's ballot, and voters went to the polls to make their votes. Chickasha had two propositions on the ballot that totaled $35,785,000.
According to the unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, both propositions passed after needing at least 60% of the vote.
The first proposition is worth $34,785,000 and goes toward improving locations across the school district, as well as other projects. That proposition received 1,200 yes votes, good enough for 71.47% of the votes.
The second proposition, dealing with transportation “new school buses, people movers, district fleet vehicles and equipment” and totaling $1 million, received 1,201 yes votes, good enough for 71.19% of the votes.
Other area schools also had issues on up for a vote. Alex, Bridge Creek, Dibble, Middleberg and Cyril are the schools that had issues going to a vote.
According to the unofficial results, all of the propositions except the Alex propositions passed.
Alex
Proposition No. 1 did not pass after 51.33% of the voters said no. Proposition No. 2 did not pass after only receiving 53.23% yes votes, falling short of the required 60%.
Bridge Creek
Bridge Creek's proposition passed with 60.70% of the voters saying yes.
Cyril
Proposition No. 1 passed with 69.83% of the votes. Proposition No. 2 passed with 72.10% of the votes.
Dibble
Dibble's proposition passed with 61.17% of the votes.
Middleberg
Middleberg's proposition passed with 71.92% of the votes.
