A Chickasha coach has been placed on "administrative leave."
Chickasha Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent, Rick Croslin, released a statement about the status of head football coach Eric Gibson. According to the statement, an investigation is underway after allegations came to the attention of the administration.
“The Chickasha Public Schools Administration put one of our coaches on administrative leave with pay due to allegations of poor judgement pertaining to interactions and word choices,” the statement said. “Personnel matters and investigations are confidential so the district is unable to discuss the details of the allegations or whether there will be any further discipline associated with the outcome of the investigation.
“CPS is committed to ensuring all our students and staff are valued and treated with respect. We pledge to always follow up on any allegation brought to us.”
According to a sheet with information on Friday's game, Chickasha will have an interim head coach for at least the near future. According to the sheet, Ross Carter will be Chickasha's interim head coach.
Chickasha takes on Anadarko tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.