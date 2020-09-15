Chickasha Public Schools announced earlier this week that the district would be moving to a new safety level amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced on Facebook on Monday that it would be moving to the “Orange Level” because of the number of students being in quarantine increasing. The statement also said that a quarantine does not necessarily mean a positive test.
“Due to a current increase in student quarantines, we are moving Chickasha Public Schools to “Orange Level” in our CPS Safety Protocols. Although an increased number of students are on quarantine status, it does not necessarily mean that these students have tested positive for Covid-19,” CPS said in its post.
According to the level in Chickasha’s protocols, the district requires masks for students from fifth grade through 12th grade and recommends masks for students from pre-K through fourth grade. The district will also require staff members to wear masks.
The “Orange Level” is the second-highest level, according to the safety protocols. CPS has posted its safety protocols on its Facebook page.
