Chickasha Public Schools will be looking for a bond issue to pass on the Aug. 23 ballot.
CPS will be looking to pass what is being called the "Safety & Security Bond" during this month’s election. The bond issue consists of two propositions that total $35,785,000 and will not raise taxes, per the information that the school district has distributed.
The first proposition will total $34,785,000 and will go toward improving locations across the district. In the proposition, Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center, Grand Avenue Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Chickasha Middle School, Chickasha High School and Memorial Stadium will all see improvements if the proposition passes.
Money could be used for “additional projects” as well. Per the bond issue, that list includes several other projects the money can go to.
• “Development of a district daycare”
• “New carpet at the administration building”
• “New technology at all sites”
• “New student furniture”
• “New uniforms and equipment for athletic programs”
• “New instruments, uniforms, music and equipment for fine arts programs”
• “New instructional materials and equipment district-wide”
The second proposition on the ballot deals with transportation and the purchasing of vehicles. Per the bond, the proposition deals with the “purchase of new school buses, people movers, district fleet vehicles and equipment.”
The second proposition on the ballot is for $1 million.
