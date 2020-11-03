Teachers across the school district in Chickasha recently received recognition from Chickasha Public Schools.
The school district announced the Site Teachers of the Year on its Facebook page Oct. 20, announcing the names of five teachers across the school district. The Site Teachers of the Year are listed below.
- Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center: Donna Osborn
- Grand Avenue Elementary: Jennifer Phillips
- Lincoln Elementary: Joanie McDonald
- Chickasha Middle School: Betsy Phillips
- Chickasha High School: Bo Steele
