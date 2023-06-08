Authorities are investigating the death of a Love’s employee who was found deceased at the store.
According to a press release from the Chickasha Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the Love’s at 1001 W. Choctaw Ave. on Thursday morning.
Security footage showed Jessica Poteet, 32, put a sign on the door stating she was going to clean the bathroom. Video shows Poteet proceed to lock the door and go into the bathroom alone at about 4 a.m. The store remained locked until the next shift employee arrived at 7 a.m. and discovered Poteet, according to CPD’s report.
Poteet's cause of death has not been released at this time.
CPD, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office and the District 6 Task Force are investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.