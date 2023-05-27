A Chickasha man was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm on Friday evening.
The subject is also facing charges of possession of a firearm while on probation, according to a report from the Chickasha Police Department (CPD).
Around 6 p.m. on May 26, Chickasha Police were dispatched to the area of N. 6th St. and Illinois Ave. on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man shooting at another man from his backyard, according to CPD's report.
Officers located Jonathan Bridges, 46, in possession a firearm and in violation of his probation. Bridges was taken into custody and transported to the Grady County Jail.
CPD reports neither Bridges or the subject he was shooting towards were injured during the incident.
