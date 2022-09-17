The Chickasha Police Department (CPD) reported a two-vehicle injury accident at 9th St. and Grand Ave. at 1:57 a.m. last night.
One person was treated and released by EMS at the scene. Another person was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the collision is still under investigation according to CPD.
Some public utilities, such as traffic signals, were impacted by the collision. Repairs were underway, as of Saturday morning. Stop barrels were placed at the intersection while power is being restored, according to CPD.
