The Chickasha Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion that led to the death of the suspect.
The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Westbrook St.
On scene, officers discovered the suspect had forced entry into the home and was shot by the homeowner, according to an incident report.
Police say the suspect died at the scene. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time, pending contact with his family.
The cause and nature of the disturbance is still under investigation, according to the Chickasha Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.