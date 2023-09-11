The Grady County Commissioners are taking action to alleviate the Town of Bradley's water troubles.
On Monday, the commissioners approved a motion to apply for a ASCOG Reap Grant to rehabilitate Bradley’s water wells. The grant amount is approximately $50,000, according to Gary Bray, District 3 Grady County Commissioner.
Bradley has two water wells that need to be totally rehabilitated. They are about 45 years old each and need new pipes and electrical plumbing. The Town of Bradley recently received a letter from the Department of Environmental Quality, giving the town 30 days to respond with a plan to address its water issues, Bray said.
The Town of Bradley’s water problems have caused safety concerns by hindering the fire departments’ access to water, Kirk Painter, District 2 Commissioner, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.