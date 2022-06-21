The traffic lights at the intersection of US-81 and Country Club Rd. have been blinking red for weeks.
Motorists have questioned the cause, the timeline for repair, also perhaps, whose turn it is to go.
According to Chickasha City Council documents, birds caused damage to the poles and ruined the internal electrical wiring. On Monday night, the council approved a $11,235 quote from Traffic Signals, Inc. to fix the lights and seal the pole to prevent future bird-related damage.
At the time of this report, the company is expected to begin repair on June 22.
The motion to approve the bid also waived the competitive bid process. City staff was unable to secure a third quote. Multiple calls to a third vendor went unreturned, according to city documents.
