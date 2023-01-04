A $5.5 million project to develop downtown Chickasha appears to be moving forward.
On Jan. 3, Chickasha City Council approved a motion to declare the Rock Island Railroad Mill Building area as surplus. The location at 100 W. Chickasha Ave. was sold to Victor Valley Mortuary Inc., owned by Chet Hitt, for $130,000.
On Dec. 5, Hitt gave a presentation to Chickasha City Council regarding a proposal to invest $5.5 million to develop the downtown area, called the Town’s End Project. This development may include a Town’s End Stillhouse and Grill, a souvenir/gift shop in the Railway Express Agency building, retail space within the Savoy Hotel and a staging area. During his presentation, Hitt said the Mill Building could be used for a gourmet coffee shop and tea house.
Hitt, owner of Town's End Stillhouse and Grill and The Market at Town's End in Apple Valley, California, grew up in Anadarko. Hitt told the council in December he took notice of Chickasha’s downtown area while visiting Anadarko for a class reunion.
