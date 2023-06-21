Chickasha City Council approved a bid to repair an intersection that was badly damaged by storms earlier this year.
Back in May, the council approved emergency repairs for the intersection at 14th St. and Missouri Ave. The damage was caused by heavy rains and an apparent failure in the existing storm sewer system, according to city documents.
The intersection has been closed since the May storm due to the potential danger to motorists.
On Tuesday night, a $287,989.87 bid was awarded to Mayfield Contracting. This was the only bid the City of Chickasha received for the project.
The work is expected to begin this Friday and the project could be finished within three weeks, according to city officials.
As previously reported, the project to repair the intersection will include removing and replacing the existing pavement, storm sewer pipes and structures at the intersection.
