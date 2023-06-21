Editor’s note: A previous story stated there were additional street closures approved. This was an error. The amended timeline of the street closures was approved. The Express-Star regrets the error.
Crews will be filming up a storm in Chickasha this summer.
Previously, the streets around the old Wan Dora tavern were scheduled to be closed for filming through July 1. That timeline has been extended to mid-July.
Earlier this month, the Chickasha City Council approved closing 17th S. between Iowa Ave. and Dakota Ave. as well as on Minnesota Ave. between 16th St. and 18th St. The film production company is asking for these streets to be closed to the public other than emergency and law enforcement vehicles.
Chickasha residents may be able to spot their town on the big screen as soon as July 2024. “Twisters” is an update to the 1996 movie “Twister” including new methods and techniques of tornado chasing, according to IMDb.
Chickasha is able to host the movie through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, as a film-friendly city, according to city documents.
As previously reported, the Twisters filming crew has visited other areas of the state, including downtown Oklahoma City according to an article in The Oklahoman.
