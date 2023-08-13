Thousands gathered in Jeff Davis Park for the 2023 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12. The annual event is a full day celebration of all things watermelon, live entertainment, classic cars, vendors, a carnival and more. We asked readers to share their pictures from the festival. The Express-Star sincerely thanks everyone who sent a photo.
Community shares sweet moments from 2023 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival
