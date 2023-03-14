Being “weather aware” should ideally take place before the tornado sirens go off.
While most people are familiar with the expression, they may not know all the tools that are available to them.
Grady County residents can learn their way around a weather radio at the Community Preparedness Event which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on April 8 at the Chickasha Walmart (2001 S. 1st. St.)
Local emergency experts will help residents program weather radios and share tips on how to stay safe during spring storm season and the rest of the year. NOAA Weather Radios will also be available for purchase at the event. Residents can receive help programming the weather radios before they take them home.
The event is sponsored by Grady County Emergency Management, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), local Boy Scouts and the Chickasha Walmart.
