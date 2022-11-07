The Chickasha Leg Lamp was lit amid a big song and dance—literally.
The Chickasha Community Theatre gave a ceremonious performance of “Major Award,” which is an excerpt from “A Christmas Story, the Musical.”
As the song reached its crescendo the performers turned towards the lamp with arms outstretched. The 50-foot lamp brightened with light and then glowed through several colors. The crowd immediately moved towards the leg lamp to take photos, videos and lots of selfies.
The Grand Opening of Chickasha’s Downtown Park was held on Nov. 5. The park is located at the east end of Chickasha Ave., in the Rock Island Depot area.
Midwest Cooling Towers, of Chickasha, designed and built the Chickasha Leg Lamp, Pat Brooks, Chickasha Community Foundation President, said.
The late Noland James, of Chickasha, has been credited as the creator of the original leg lamp in his obituary, Brooks said.
The inflatable version of the Chickasha Leg Lamp in 2020 drew international attention to the city.
“Chickasha does a great job for 45 days with the Festival of Light getting people to come to town,” Tim Elliot said. “We needed something to keep people here and make it a fun town the other 320 days out of the year.”
Lt. Governor, Matt Pinnell, who is also Oklahoma Secretary of Tourism, said tourism is the third largest industry in the state.
“Tourism is the front door to economic development,” he said. “If it means coming to see a leg lamp, that means all these businesses you see right here are going to be creating sales tax revenue and supporting small business owners in your backyard.”
The Chickasha Community Foundation raised about $1.4 million in private funds for Phase 1 of the park, Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Director, said.
Hundreds of people attended the grand opening of the park. In addition to the community theatre, students from the University of Science and Arts sang Christmas carols and Love to Dance Studios performed. After the Chickasha Leg Lamp was lit, The Imaginaries took the stage and ended the night with a Christmas concert.
