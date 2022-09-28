The Grady County Commissioners have reinstated the county-wide burn ban for the next 14 days.
Read a copy of the burn ban here.
The commissioners scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to vote on the issue.
Discussion about the ongoing drought and fires at the regular Grady County Commissioner’s meeting indicated a burn ban was likely.
There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said at the meeting on Wednesday.
As reported in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.