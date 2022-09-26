The Grady County Commissioners will consider reinstating the county-wide burn ban this week.
The commissioners will discuss the burn ban at a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The meeting will be held in the Grady County Commissioner's Meeting Room at the Grady County Courthouse.
If approved, the burn ban will be in effect for 14 days.
Fire departments and stations within Grady County have responded to daily fire calls over the last week. Local fire chiefs are in favor of reinstating the burn ban, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
On Sunday, eight county fire departments and stations responded to a large grassfire in Rush Springs, Kim Duke, with the Grady County Fire Department said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol temporarily closed a portion of US-81 due to visibility issues caused by the fire.
There is no moisture in the forecast for the next seven to ten days. Meanwhile, winds have been high while humidity has been low, Thompson said.
The Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor shows all of Grady County within the extreme drought category.
Twelve counties in eastern Oklahoma have reinstated burn bans, Thompson said. Some of this portion of the state is in the exceptional drought category, according to the drought monitor.
