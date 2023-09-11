The Grady County Commissioners lowered the speed limit on a few county roads at their regular Monday meeting.
First, they changed the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Cox City Road from CS 2920 to CR 1610 at the Grady County / Stephens County line.
Gary Bray, District 3 Commissioner said the county just finished chipping and sealing 10 miles of the road. However, where that work stops, the road onward southeast to the county line is extremely rough. Other than patching, the county will not be able to complete the work this year. Bray recommended lowering the speed limit due to potential safety issues.
Next, the commissioners lowered the speed limit in a triangular area in southern Grady County: from 45 mph to 35 mph on CR 1560 approaching CS 2946, down to 25 mph on CS 2946 and CR 1563 and 25 mph at Cox City Rd and CR 1563.
Bray explained that Mack Energy is building a hydrogen plant in the area. The commissioner recommended lowering the speed limits to accommodate the truck traffic moving in and out of the area.
