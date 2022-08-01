The meager storms over the weekend have not been enough to pull Grady County out of fire danger.
On Monday morning, the Grady County Board of Commissioners extended the burn ban for 14 days. Read the full burn ban here.
The paltry rain amounts in the county have done little to change the current drought conditions, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Director, said. Moreover, while there is a slight chance of rain on Monday, the forecast is dry the rest of the week.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s data shows an increase in drought over the summer. Drought covered 31% of the state at the end of June and 100% of the state by the end of July, according to a report from the Oklahoma Mesonet.
At the time of this report, the Oklahoma Forestry Services Burn Ban Map shows 44 counties under a burn ban.
In addition to drought conditions, high temperatures are another risk factor. Temperatures in the triple digits will start up again on Tuesday and last for the foreseeable future, according to the National Weather Service.
As reported in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
