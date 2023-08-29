The Grady County Commissioners approved two items to maintain the lawn and lights outside the courthouse.
First, the commissioners approved Baker Brothers Electric to convert the antique lights outside the Grady County Courthouse to LED and replace missing and broken glass pieces. The LED lights will have color changing bulbs. During holidays, the lights may be different colors such as red and green for Christmas.
Moreover, the commissioners approved work from Mahan’s Lawn and Landscape. The company will install an irrigation system and well as provide landscaping and maintenance for the courthouse lawn. The irrigation system will help the lawn stay green throughout the year. Moreover, flowers and other landscaping markers could improve the overall aesthetic.
“The general look of Chickasha is changing, so we need to do our part,” Zach Davis, District 1 Commissioner said.
