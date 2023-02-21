The Grady County Commissioners discussed holding a county auction to dispose of surplus office furniture and equipment.
If approved, the auction could take place this summer.
The Grady County Commissioners' regular meeting, which is typically held on Mondays, was held on Tuesday this week due to the President’s Day holiday.
Bobby Cantu, Grady County Safety Director, has been looking for a central location to hold surplus items. On Tuesday, he told the commissioners about a building on Kansas Ave. that may serve this purpose. The cost of the building is about $175,000.
Cantu has led an extensive project to make the Grady County Courthouse attic safe for residents to search for physical files. Moreover, he and county workers have undertaken an effort to repurpose the old jail on the third floor of the courthouse. These areas also hold a large inventory of surplus office furniture and supplies.
Jill Locke, County Clerk, suggested the commissioners may want to consider an auction to dispose of surplus office furniture and equipment. This auction could either take place online via Purple Wave or other auction services or potentially be held at the Grady County Fairgrounds. At the time of this report, these are considered possible solutions. No official decisions have been made.
Grady County Commissioner Board Chairman, Kirk Painter, said a notification should be sent to county officials to request a list of possible surplus items to be auctioned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.