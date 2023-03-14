The Grady County Commissioners have changed the date for the county auction this summer.
The auction was initially set to take place on June 8. However, as the commissioners cemented their plans, they change the date to a week later, on June 15.
Many of the other details remain the same. The auction will begin at noon at the Grady County Fairgrounds. The auction will take place on site with a live auctioneer.
The auction will consist of surplus items from several county offices. The bulk of items are expected to be office furniture and equipment.
As previously reported, the commissioners first began discussing the auction in February as a way to get rid of accumulated surplus items.
