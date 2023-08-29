The volume of public records has bloated past the capacity of the Grady County Courthouse.
The Grady County Commissioners and other county officials have discussed this issue for months. During this time, several proposed solutions have been offered during the commissioners’ regular meetings. However, an adequate conclusion has not been reached.
The documents cannot be kept in an outdoor facility or container that is not climate controlled, as some of these records stretch back to 1907 and heat could ruin the paper.
On the other hand, storing the documents off site in a climate controlled building will be an additional cost. This also presents a problem because the public needs to be able to access these public records. Moreover, some records such as expungements need to be under lock and key.
Kirk Painter, District 2 Commissioner, said he would rather not destroy any of the records.
The documents could be scanned, and some have been, although this is a time-consuming task.
Time may be of the essence because there are repairs that need to be made to the courthouse’s pipe and electrical system. Recently, a pipe burst where some of these records are kept. As Grady County Safety Director Bobby Cantu pointed out, a fire could take out the whole courthouse.
The Grady County Commissioners will consult with the Grady County Court Clerk about the matter at a future meeting.
