The Grady County Commissioners approved two applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on Monday.
Both applications will go towards fire departments within Grady County.
The Grady County Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $311,500 in ARPA funds for the purchase of bunker gear.
The City of Minco was awarded $61,622 in ARPA funds in order to purchase a brush truck to combat fires in and around the Minco area in Grady County. The commissioners approved a similar agreement with the City of Chickasha in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.