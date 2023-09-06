The Grady County Commissioners want to improve the safety of an intersection in Grady County by lowering the speed limit.
On Monday, the commissioners passed a motion to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph at the west end of County Road 1370, the last mile on Grand Ave.
According to discussion during the meeting, there is a dangerous intersection in the area where cars are coming too fast over a hill. Signage indicating a dangerous intersection ahead may also be added to the area.
