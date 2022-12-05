The Grady County Commissioners approved $389,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday.
The funds will be used for remodeling and fire safety at the hospital.
About $279,000 in ARPA funds will be allocated for the remodel of the emergency department.
Another $30,000 in ARPA funds will be used for the acquisition and installation of a fire control sprinkler system in the IT server room at the hospital.
An additional $80,000 in ARPA funds will be allocated to buy and install a water-based sprinkler add-on system in the radiology area of the hospital.
