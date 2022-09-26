The Grady County Commissioners approved two applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on Monday.
The Grady County Fairgrounds requested about $1.2 million for the expansion of stall barns. This falls under the category of revenue replacement. The stall barn renovations began prior to the pandemic.
The commissioners also approved an application from the City of Chickasha for $154,453 to used for the purchase of a new brush truck. The City of Chickasha will be responsible for the brush truck after it is purchased.
The remaining balance for Grady County’s ARPA funds is $900,000.
