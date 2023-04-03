The Grady County Commissioners accepted several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) applications from local fire stations on Monday.
The commissioners approved about $238,000 in remaining ARPA funds.
An application for $78,000 to purchase an EMR squad truck was approved for the Pioneer Fire Station. Another $30,000 was allotted to purchase an office/training room for the Farwell Station. The Friend Fire Station’s application for $18,650 to purchase lockers, an ice machine and flashlights was approved. About $81,000 will be allotted to build an add-on to an existing building for truck parking for the Harold Station. Finally, an application for $30,000 to purchase a Kubota ATV with a trailer and skid unit was approved.
A few ARPA applications were not approved, either for the reason for the application, the wording of the application or the requested amount of funds. Other projects had other forms of funding available. Some of these may be resubmitted and reconsidered at a later date.
