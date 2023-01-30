A portion of Grady County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will help Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) detect breast cancer.
The Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System will attach to GMH’s current 3D mammography system to perform breast biopsies. The device is capable of detecting subtle lesions and calcifications, according to a product description.
This means if a mass is found during a mammogram, the patient will not have to travel to another healthcare center for a biopsy, Amanda Chambers, Radiology Director at GMH, said.
“It makes it simpler for them just to stay here,” Chambers said. “It’s a quick, simple procedure and it would help our community to keep our services at our hospital.”
Mammogram patients may be able to find out the same day if there is cancer in the breast, minimizing the fear and anxiety of waiting for a diagnosis, Kean Spellman, GHM CEO said.
The Grady County Commissioners approved the $121,600 ARPA application which covers the device as well as training for technicians and surgeons.
The commissioners also approved a $105,444 ARPA application for GMH to purchase a Gene-expert 16 Laboratory Instrument. The hospital has a similar instrument that can run four channels at a time. However, two of the channels are in disrepair and will cost about $25,000 each to repair. The new tool can conduct testing for Covid-19, Influenza A and B virus, strep throat and STIs.
Lynn Diver, a legal consultant for Grady County regarding ARPA funds, said GMH had spent less that they were allotted for hiring new doctors and capital expenses. The surplus amount was returned to the county’s ARPA balance. Grady County Commissioner District 2, Kirk Painter, acknowledged this prior to approving the new applications.
“You all have been so diligent with your previous money, turning that back, I think we should award this,” he said.
