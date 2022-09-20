The Grady County Commissioners approved a list of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund recipients on Monday morning.
The commissioners accepted applications from three rural water districts, Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) and the Bridge Creek Fire Protection District.
Rural Water District 2 (Amber) will receive $73,000 for cleaning, recoating and repairs to water towers. Rural Water District 6 (Pocasset) was allotted $700,000 for wells, hydrants and system repairs. Rural Water District 7 (Ninnekah) was given $600,000 for the construction of new water towers and related improvements. The county may award Rural Water District 7 additional funds, contingent on potential funding from the state.
GCEM will receive $352,000 for a new command and communications vehicle, which may serve other first responders in the county.
Bridge Creek Fire Protection District was allotted $107,000 in ARPA funds for health and safety projects, specifically medical equipment.
The commissioners also discussed an application from the Grady County Fairground’s which requests about $1.2 million to complete renovations that were started pre-pandemic. The funds would be used to build a stall barn to increase horse and show cattle capacity as well as other infrastructure projects at the fairgournds.
Andy Maher, Executive Director of the Grady County Fairgrounds, said the project is now more expensive and out of the scope of the original budget. He said the ARPA funds will be an investment back in Grady County through increased tourism and sales tax dollars.
The Grady County Fairground’s application for ARPA funds is expected to be on the agenda at the next commissioners’ meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.