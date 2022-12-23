The Salvation Army and CMSWillowbrook continue their partnership to help the most vulnerable. The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady Counties provides utility assistance, youth programming, disaster assistance, food pantry, Christmas assistance, and more.
CMSWillowbrook created a Christmas competition in 2020 to help cultivate generosity among its employees and subcontractors by asking its jobsites to compete and raise funds for The Salvation Army. The Page Woodson Project of NE Oklahoma City was the winning jobsite, raising $2,200. In its third year, the competition raised over $5,000 from CMSWillowbrook employees, subcontractors, and partners from November 15th to December 16th.
With a generous match from the company, all proceeds will go directly to the programs and services of The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady Counties, based in Chickasha.
“This is our third year for the jobsite challenge and to partner with The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties. It is always exciting to see the money raised and knowing it will help those in need. We appreciate all our team members, vendors, subcontractors, and architects for donating to help this cause and make a difference,” states Jessica Williams, Marketing Coordinator. “Each year, we want to help in ways that make a practical difference,” remarked Brandi Whitehead, Contract Administrator at CMSWillowbrook.
“Then we meet with our local Salvation Army team and find out all the great things they were able to do over the last year with the funds we helped gather. It’s impressive and overwhelming to say the least. It is easy to sit at a computer and donate a certain amount, but it’s very rewarding to find out how your donation was applied. The Salvation Army is a great and impressive group to work with and our community is better because of them!”
“It continues to be a blessing to work CMSWillowbrook who truly wants to make an impact in their local community,” said Lt. Crystal McFarland, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army Caddo and Grady counties.
“The funds from this amazing challenge will provide life-changing assistance to so many people. As we continue to add additional programs for children and individuals in need in 2023, it’s very important the community continues its support of The Salvation Army. We are so very appreciative of the generosity of CMSWillowbrook, its employees and subcontractors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.