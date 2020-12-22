The Chickasha Middle School staff wanted to brighten the holiday season for students.
The staff asked for donations while wanting to make sure every student got a gift this year. The goal was to spread some Chick pride and give all 300 students a Chickasha Beanie.
The beanies were printed locally by Wing T’s. CMS would not have been able to reach its goal without the donations from several businesses and individuals.
CMS also received a surprise from Cotton Patch Cafe of Chickasha. Cotton Patch donated a meal voucher for each student to be included in the individual gifts. Ross Seed donated gift bags.
Monetary donations helped purchase all of the beanies for CMS students. These monetary donations came from Richards Printing, BJ’s Restaurant, Rock Island Grill, Lopez & Sons Roofing, Buzin Law Office, Dr. Pepper Royal Crown Bottling Co., CMSWillowbrook, Inc, as well as Jeremy and Kea Ginn.
CMS wanted to thank all of the donors.
