The public is invited to attend a meet & greet reception for City Manager Keith Johnson on Monday, November 7 at 5:45 p.m., ahead of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The reception will be held in the Council Chambers, on the second floor of City Hall, and light refreshments will be served.
“Council is excited to have Keith leading Chickasha as we continue to move in a positive direction,” said Mayor Chris Mosley. “The experience he has, especially concerning finances, is going to be an asset to our City as a whole.”
Johnson’s first day as City Manager in Chickasha is also on Monday. Most recently, he was the County Administer in Franklin County, Washington.
