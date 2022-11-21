The Festival of Light is not the only time of year Shannon Springs Park receives a lot of foot traffic.
Residents visit the park daily for recreation, fishing and exercise. Erosion has been cited as an issue for the park’s trail system and sidewalks. Many elements of the park are about 25 years old, according to city documents.
The park’s bridge also needs an update, Rachel Bernish, Community Development Director, said.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council voted to apply for a Transportation Alternatives Program Application and Maintenance Commitment. This state funded grant will help the city complete these projects in Shannon Springs Park.
The total grant is $2 million, with the City of Chickasha matching 20% ($400,000). Cindy Rogers, Finance Director, said the city still has American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available to match the grant.
A group from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation recently visited the park. Bernish said the visitors indicated the park has a good chance of qualifying for the grant.
Chickasha City Council also approved a $6,500 agreement with HALFF Associates, Inc. to provide grant writing services. They will assist the city in applying for the funding to improve the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.