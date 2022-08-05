Currently, the City of Chickasha uses chloramines for disinfection of our drinking water. Chloramines are created by combining chlorine and ammonia. From August 8 to September 6, 2022, the City of Chickasha’s water system will change from Chloramines to Chlorine. During this changeover, the disinfection process will be changed from Chloramines to Free Chlorine. By temporarily changing to Free Chlorine, which is a stronger and faster-acting disinfectant, and combining City-wide flushing to remove sediments from the Distribution System, it will help eliminate sediments that have built up in the Distribution System over the course of the year. Leaving sediments in the Distribution System for too long can lead to the creation of Trihalomethanes (TTHMs) and Haloacetic Acids (HAA5s), which are carcinogenic. Residents may notice open fire hydrants throughout the City during this period. The fire hydrants will be opened to allow flushing of the system to help remove the sediments from the pipes and distribute the change in disinfectant. If you see Hydrants being flushed in your area, turn on your water for approximately fifteen minutes to allow the Sediments in your water lines to pass through.
Possible Noticeable Effects: It is important to understand that during this temporary change there may be some discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a slight chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the tap until it clears. Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur. Fire hydrant flushing should remove a majority of the color and odor, but some may reach Residents lines during the process.
Is the Water Safe to Drink? Yes, the water is safe to drink throughout this process. Any odor and color issues will be a nuisance only, which will subside as the flushing is completed. Discoloration in laundry is possible during this time. Cleaning additives are readily available at local stores to help prevent or remove any discoloration that may occur. Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should consult their doctor to advise them if any changes are necessary in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures. Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals to ensure the safety of their fish during this process.
Once the City has performed this changeover of the Distribution System Water, Chloramines will be started again, so that the City will be able to provide our Residents with the cleanest and safest water possible. The City will be providing this service each year in August to ensure all sediments are being removed from our Distribution System. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Derrick McDaniel, Project Manager, USWUG, Chickasha Water Treatment Plant at (405) 224-0026 or by email at dmcdaniel@uswatercorp.net.
