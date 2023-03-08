The City of Chickasha has updated two ordinances regarding open storage and abandoned vehicles.
Chickasha City Council discussed both at length before passing them at Monday night’s meeting.
The aim is to give code enforcement some teeth when addressing property owners who refuse to comply.
The open storage ordinance says it is unlawful to place items outside for storage in public view, regardless of sheltering or covering on public or private property.
Open storage may include: furniture, appliances, building materials, tires, oil or paint containers, lawn equipment, motor vehicle parts or household discards. This would not apply to items intended for outdoor use, such as children’s toys or cooking grills. However, things like washing machines and sofas would apply, Rachel Bernish, Community Development Director, said.
The update to the abandoned vehicles ordinance would allow the city to have abandoned vehicles towed from the property.
“We’re covered up with complaints,” Bernish said. “So it’s difficult when our ordinances don’t back us up and we’re unable to move forward.”
Some absentee property owners or landlords live outside of Chickasha and their properties are severely dilapidated and hoarded, she said.
City Manager Keith Johnson said code enforcement has been patient with residents who are responsive and willing to resolve problems. However, the city needs appropriate tools to manage noncompliant or hostile property owners.
However, some council members and residents expressed concerns about these policies drifting into overreach.
Council member Kelly Boyd said while he is a proponent of having a clean and thriving city, “We need to be a little more clear on how far back we can actually peer in someone’s property and say ‘that’s got to go.’”
Council member Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander said he is concerned about the equity of how these rules may be enforced. “Do we do this for everybody or do we just do it for some folks?” he asked.
Help is available for residents who are unable to move an item from their property. Bernish said there are volunteer groups in Chickasha who may be called to help and bring the resident back into compliance.
Zachary Grayson, council member and vice-mayor said property owners who live next to those with cluttered yards deserve consideration too.
“I understand private property but you’ve also got private property next to your neighbors. Your neighbor doesn’t deserve to live next to someone who has 47 washing machines in their backyard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.