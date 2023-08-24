The City of Chickasha is set to host a 4-day clean-up event from September 20-23, 2023 at the Public Works facility. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of free roll-off dumpsters to clean their properties of debris and unwanted items.
“We are excited to offer this free service to our residents,” said Assistant City Manager Rachel Bernish. “We anticipate a lot of visitors to Chickasha during the Rock Island Weekend and the Festival of Light, and this is a great opportunity to show our civic pride by cleaning up property ahead of those activities.”
Public Works will have gates open for drop off from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 through Friday, September 22, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Limb drop off will also be available during this time.
Citizens and businesses wanting to use the dumpsters will need to show a copy of their City of Chickasha water bill. The Community Development Department will provide a ticket to those who live in Chickasha city limits but do not have a water bill due to ongoing work or code violations; to receive the ticket, please call (405) 222-6010 or stop by City Hall during business hours.
Items not allowed in the dumpsters include tires, batteries, oil, paint, liquids, pesticides, or hazardous materials. If you have anything with Freon, such as a refrigerator, you are asked to have it removed by a technician and be able to provide a certificate stating all Freon has been removed.
Public Works is located at 502 N. Genevieve St. The dumpsters will be located just to the north of Public Works, and limb drop off is just south of the facility. There will be signs at the road to help direct traffic.
If you have questions, please reach out to info@chickasha.org.
