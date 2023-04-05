Beginning Saturday, April 8, the City of Chickasha will be opening a location where residents can bring tree limbs to be disposed. The disposal site, located just south of Public Works at 502 N. Genevieve, will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fees for disposal are as follows:
- Pickup Bed (approximately 5 cubic yards): $15
- Above Pickup Bed but Below Cab of Pickup (approximately 10 cubic yards): $20
- Above Cab of Pickup Truck: $25
- Small Trailer Load: $50
- Large Trailer Load: $125
Limb disposal is for Chickasha residents only, and those wishing to drop off limbs must show proof of residency. The disposal fee will be applied to the resident’s next water bill.
Public Works offers limb collection for an additional cost. For more information, or to schedule a collection, call Public Works at (405) 222-6080.
The limb disposal site is not a bulk waste disposal location. Chickasha’s spring Clean Up Days, when the City of Chickasha and Chamber of Commerce partner to offer bulk waste disposal sites, will be held May 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.