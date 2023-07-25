Note: Story has been edited for clarity.
A small group met at Chickasha City Hall for the first sales tax town hall on Monday.
This was the first of four meetings scheduled for the residents of Chickasha to attend and ask questions—or give input—about the upcoming sales tax election. Please see the last paragraph for the remaining town hall meeting schedule.
On Aug. 8, Chickasha residents will go to the polls to cast their vote on a 1.25% sales tax to fund a new $74 million water treatment plant and capital projects.
Keith Johnson, Chickasha City Manager, led the discussion. He said the city is at risk of not being able to provide water to Chickasha residents. The water treatment plant, which was built in the 1950s, needs to be replaced. The City of Chickasha is currently under a consent order from the Department of Environmental Quality to address its water issues, he said.
If the sales tax does not pass, Chickasha residents could be looking at a water bill increase of 82% in October. While this will pay for the new water treatment plant, the bill increase will not cover any additional capital expenses, Johnson said.
Currently, Chickasha has a .75% CIP tax which expires Dec. 31, 2023. If passed, the 1.25% sales tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, according to city documents.
A document explaining the project was dispersed during the meeting. If passed, the sales tax is expected to generate $4.67 million in revenue annually. The City of Chickasha will finance the $74 million water treatment plant using a $69 million, 30-year loan from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board plus $5 million in existing capital outlay funds. The city plans to use $3 million per year of sales tax revenue to pay the annual debt payment, according to the document.
As for the remaining $1.6 million in annual revenue, the City of Chickasha will fund improvements to Chickasha police and fire. There is a need for a third station on the east side of Chickasha, which is currently underserved. Further, the city may be able to tackle other improvements to Chickasha's roads, water lines and sewer lines, the document states.
The advantage to using a sales tax is that Chickasha’s visitors can help pay for the water treatment as well, instead of the burden falling on Chickasha residents alone, Johnson said.
Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley said the new water treatment plant is also needed to keep up with Chickasha’s growth, as new real estate or industries could arrive in the future.
Chickasha resident, Jeanie Singleton, posed the first question. She asked how the city would be accountable for the money spent. She said people are wary of taxes—whether local, state or federal—due to occasions where the money was not spent as promised.
Johnson said the City of Chickasha will post regular reports about the progress of the project on the city’s website and the project will be regularly discussed during city council meetings.
There was some agreement among participants that some residents were scared off by the word “tax” and the alternate plan to raise water rates.
Kimmy Loggins, Chickasha resident and former council member and vice-mayor, said the way the City of Chickasha presented the sales tax had a negative tone. She suggested it would have been better to give residents the “why” to empower them to make an informed decision.
Eric Anderson, Chickasha resident, asked how the city will avoid its current water issues with the new water plant. Johnson said regular maintenance of the facility will be part of the plan.
The projected timeline for the water treatment plant project is three years. This includes one year for planning and two for construction, Johnson said.
Several participants discussed getting the information out to the public. While the City of Chickasha has provided information via local media, social media and their website, residents were also encouraged to spread information via word of mouth.
Johnson told the participants they are welcome to return with followup questions at any of the next three town hall meetings about the sales tax.
The next town hall will be Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chickasha City Hall. The third meeting will be Saturday, July 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Chickasha Public Library. The final meeting will be Tuesday, August 1 from noon to 1 p.m. online using Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be held at chickasha.org/townhall. Residents may also use Meeting ID 865 7194 1317, passcode: 73018 or dial in at 1-720-707-2699.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.