The City of Chickasha has requested that residents limit outdoor watering over the next several days.
According to a release from the city, the water line near the US-81 bypass is being replaced. As a result, there is lower water production as water is rerouted to the Idaho water tower during the sterilization process.
Residents are asked to not water lawns and gardens during the day, fill swimming pools or wash cars in driveways. The goal of reducing outdoor watering is to maintain an adequate supply for necessities such as drinking and bathing, the release said.
The City of Chickasha will provide an update when water production has returned to normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.