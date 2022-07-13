The City of Chickasha announced that they are hosting a water drive benefitting their public safety departments. Fire, police and public works employees work long hours in the heat, and staying hydrated is critical to being able to safely provide services to citizens.
“Our officers, especially in this heat, will each drink 4-6 bottles of water every shift,” said Police Chief K.D. Rowell. “We greatly appreciate these donations to help us stay hydrated, so we are able to be ready to help others.”
Water may be donated at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:
- Chickasha Police Department, located at 2001 W. Iowa
- City Hall, located at 117 N. 4th St.
- Public Works, located at 502 N. Genevieve
- Fire Station 1, located at 1700 Harly Day Dr. – also accepting donations on evenings and weekends
- Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 W. Iowa – accepting donations until 7 p.m. on Monday - Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays
“During an average house fire, our fire crews go through 50 bottles of water,” said Fire Chief Tony Samaniego. “We appreciate the generous donations from businesses and individuals to provide water for our guys and our teammates in other departments.”
