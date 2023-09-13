During the last couple of weeks, the City of Chickasha’s Water Treatment Plant has experienced a level of manganese that is higher than the typical range at the plant, however, officials emphasize that the manganese levels have not reached unsafe amounts. The extra manganese has caused the water to have some odor and discoloration.
USW, the City’s Water Treatment Plant contractor, stated they are continually monitoring the level of manganese in the water and making any necessary adjustments to ensure the levels are well within acceptable limits. Their testing confirms the water is safe for consumption and use.
Additionally, crews are flushing the City’s water system by opening hydrants and allowing them to flow, in an effort to speed up the clarification process.
Historical data shows an increase in manganese levels in August of each year. Other communities and water treatment plants have been consulted as well, and they too are seeing increased manganese when compared to past years.
Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral, often found in combination with other minerals, such as iron. Because it is naturally occurring in rocks and soil, manganese gets into groundwater that seeps through the earth, collecting minerals. It is found in small amounts in our bodies, and supports bone and tissue health. The mineral also helps with blood clotting and nerve function, and plays a role in carbohydrate and fat metabolism, as well as blood sugar regulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.