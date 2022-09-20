Chickasha City Council passed a motion update an ordinance that prohibited tattoo parlors in downtown Chickasha.
Last Tuesday, the Chickasha Planning Commission passed a recommendation to remove part of an ordinance that prohibited tattoo parlors in the historic downtown area.
Previously, tattoo parlors were allowed only in general commercial zones.
On Monday, the council accepted the recommendation. Tattoo parlors are now allowed on a use on review basis.
A tattoo artist who lives in the Grady County area, Garrett Hall, approached Chickasha City Council a few weeks ago to express his interest in opening a tattoo parlor in the area.
