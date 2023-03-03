The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) invites the community to attend a very special "Visual Art Showcase" featuring artworks created by Chickasha High School Art Students.
The Showcase is Saturday, March 4, from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Gallery, located at 521 W. Chickasha Ave., the home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
Ms. Allison Cofer and Mr. Adam Heilman are the art teachers at Chickasha High School.
This is a come-and-go event. Please come, enjoy the artwork of talented high school students and show your support and encouragement to these young artists and their teachers.
