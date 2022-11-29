Deck the halls and catch some candy.
Christmas parades are scheduled in the Grady County area in December.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, a Home for the Holidays Christmas festival will take place in downtown Tuttle from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Prior to the Parade of Lights at 7 p.m., there will be pictures with Santa, a tree lighting, ugly sweater registry and Christmas carols.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce with hold the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 along Chickasha Ave. from 8th St. to 1St St.
Before the parade, from 1 to 2 p.m., Cycle Santa will be at Southern Blossom Boutique. Cycle Santa will take pictures with anyone who brings toys to donate to the Grady County CattleWomen toy drive. These toys will be go to the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties for the Angel Tree program.
On Dec. 10, the City of Blanchard get into the Christmas spirit at 2 p.m. with food trucks, train rides and pictures with Santa. At 4:30 p.m. the Shop Blanchard Giveaway will be announced. At 5 p.m., local Kindergarteners will sing Christmas carols. The evening will conclude with a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Main St.
On Dec. 17, Minco’s Christmas Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. on Minco’s Main St. Before the parade, the Minco community will gather downtown for food trucks, Santa, carolers, and shopping. The Minco Christmas Parade of Lights Facebook page will also announce the Best Decorated Home in Minco on Monday, Dec. 5.
