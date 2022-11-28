Two Christmas parades are scheduled in the Grady County area in December.
The first weekend in December will begin with a glow on Chickasha Ave. The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce with hold the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 along Chickasha Ave. from 8th St. to 1St St.
The next Saturday, on Dec. 10, the City of Blanchard will start the celebration in the afternoon at 2 p.m. with food trucks, train rides and pictures with Santa. At 4 p.m. the Shop Blanchard Giveaway will be announced. At 5 p.m., local Kindergarteners will sing Christmas carols. The evening will conclude with a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.